UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 1,055 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $3,579,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 332,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,843,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,084,000 after purchasing an additional 430,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VEU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,827. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $59.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.