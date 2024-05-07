UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 90 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 622.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.7% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,832 shares of company stock valued at $21,499,127. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

