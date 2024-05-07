UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, hitting $318.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,089. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $221.76 and a one year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

