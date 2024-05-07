UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 46 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,655,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,973,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 770,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Watsco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 556,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $467.99. 451,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,576. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.06. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.17 and a twelve month high of $480.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

