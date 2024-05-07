UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Takes $2.46 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BND stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $71.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,634,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,525. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.24.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
