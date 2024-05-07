Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UPLD. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. 650,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,011. The firm has a market cap of $92.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Upland Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

