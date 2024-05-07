USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 490 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $21,849.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

