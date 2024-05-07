V2X (NYSE:VVX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

V2X Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. V2X has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that V2X will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

