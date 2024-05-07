ValiRx (LON:VAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.13

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.22 ($0.04), with a volume of 465190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).
ValiRx Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 13.37. The company has a market cap of £4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.70 and a beta of 0.63.
ValiRx Company Profile
ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.
