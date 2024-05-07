VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after acquiring an additional 418,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,600,000 after purchasing an additional 323,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $87.04. 752,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.26. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

