Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.3% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $129,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,681. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

