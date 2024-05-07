Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.87

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.87 and last traded at $67.86, with a volume of 1796898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.33.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGK. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

