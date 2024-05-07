Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,019,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.71. 450,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,793. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $251.44 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

