Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 217.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,645,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 3.2% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $97,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,681. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

