Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2,226.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,654 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,256,000 after acquiring an additional 821,174 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 42,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,859. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

