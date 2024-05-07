Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Raised by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,079,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 1.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $146,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after buying an additional 15,735,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,256,000 after buying an additional 821,174 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock remained flat at $48.02 during midday trading on Monday. 554,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

