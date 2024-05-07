Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 191.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,802,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after buying an additional 260,670 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,350,000 after buying an additional 199,339 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,469,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,450,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

