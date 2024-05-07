Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $475.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,438,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,055. The company has a market cap of $430.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.64 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

