Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,612,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.33% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $178,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after buying an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,955 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,053,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,901. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

