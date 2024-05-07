Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,978,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,165,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 805,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.00. The stock had a trading volume of 489,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,811. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.07. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

