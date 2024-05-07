Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $151.08

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.08 and last traded at $150.79, with a volume of 59087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.14.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Utilities ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

