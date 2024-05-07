Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after buying an additional 487,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,386 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 345,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,063,000 after buying an additional 27,481 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,011,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.62. 129,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,170. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.44 and its 200-day moving average is $136.14.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

