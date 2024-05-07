Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.22 million.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VECO remained flat at $37.49 during trading on Tuesday. 1,359,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,985. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VECO. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $854,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $854,295.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

