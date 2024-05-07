Verasity (VRA) One Day Volume Reaches $8.60 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $57.72 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002216 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars.

