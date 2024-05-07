Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Veritex Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.33. Veritex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $191.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Veritex by 1,319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

