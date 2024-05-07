Veru (VERU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. Veru had a negative net margin of 405.04% and a negative return on equity of 257.92%. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 328,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. Veru has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

VERU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Veru from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

