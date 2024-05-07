Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VSTS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vestis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of NYSE:VSTS opened at $9.91 on Friday. Vestis has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vestis will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

In related news, CEO Kim Scott bought 15,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,127.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kim Scott bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,132 shares in the company, valued at $438,230.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Vestis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,712,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the first quarter worth $257,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vestis during the first quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vestis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

