Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 4,724 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,339,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,473,000 after buying an additional 164,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $129.37 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $136.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

