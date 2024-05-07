Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $342,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.