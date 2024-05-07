Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $297,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $78.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 1.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

