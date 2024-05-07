Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,979 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $9,868,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brookfield by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,841,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,650,000 after acquiring an additional 273,474 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter worth about $23,667,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BN shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on BN

Brookfield Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE BN opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.