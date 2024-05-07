Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $322,000 Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stericycle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Stericycle by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -215.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

