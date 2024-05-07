Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Entegris by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Entegris by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $133.90 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.91.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

