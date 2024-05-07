Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $174.47 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

