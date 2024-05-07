Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,530,000 after buying an additional 295,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Yum China by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,819,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,682,000 after acquiring an additional 337,033 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Yum China by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,847,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,088,000 after purchasing an additional 916,418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,766,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 433,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,451,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HSBC lowered their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

