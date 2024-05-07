Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a sell rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.36.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

