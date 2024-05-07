Victory Capital (VCTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Victory Capital to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.46. 86,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. Victory Capital has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

