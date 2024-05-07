Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Gap Up to $3.80

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $4.00. Vimeo shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 569,212 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vimeo

Vimeo Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $658.72 million, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,259,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after buying an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,405 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vimeo by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 214,366 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vimeo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,776,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 174,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vimeo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,239,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 37,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.