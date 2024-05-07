Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $10.22 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $111,390.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $111,390.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $690,532.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,203.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,844. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

