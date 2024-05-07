Visa (NYSE:V) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $274.92 and last traded at $274.87. 1,219,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,826,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Visa Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $506.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.94 and its 200 day moving average is $266.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,698. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in Visa by 17.8% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC increased its position in Visa by 11.1% in the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

