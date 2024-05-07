Vistra (VST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Vistra to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. On average, analysts expect Vistra to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.64. Vistra has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VST. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

