Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 9.9% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $4.55 or 0.00007219 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $127.80 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011664 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001576 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,955.60 or 0.99922998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012989 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008215 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.55496942 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $6,412,865.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

