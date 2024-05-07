VVS Finance (VVS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $185.93 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $185.93 million and $686,554.21 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 86,754,676,417,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,273,241,142,310 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

