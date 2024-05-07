W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 27.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 27.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 88,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.85. 351,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,186. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 131.56%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

