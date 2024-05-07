Wag! Group (PET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Wag! Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 275.90% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million.

NASDAQ PET traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,080. The stock has a market cap of $92.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.01. Wag! Group has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other news, COO Dylan Allread sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $47,166.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,750 shares in the company, valued at $919,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Dylan Allread sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $47,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 448,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Storm sold 48,221 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $106,086.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,173 shares of company stock worth $648,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

