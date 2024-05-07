Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.75-12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.88. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-2% yr/yr to ~$2.96-3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. Waters also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.
Shares of WAT opened at $319.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.25. Waters has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $363.80.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
