Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.75-12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.88. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-2% yr/yr to ~$2.96-3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. Waters also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $319.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.25. Waters has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $363.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

