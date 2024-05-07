Watts Water Technologies (WTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WTS opened at $210.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.35. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

In related news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,865.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.20.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

