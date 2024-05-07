Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WVE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. 148,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $96,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

