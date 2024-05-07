Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $61.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded Wayfair from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.29.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on W

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $90.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $250,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,664 shares of company stock worth $5,289,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Wayfair by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.