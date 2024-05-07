Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 67,322 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,322 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $22,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 499,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,164,000 after buying an additional 228,833 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $61.42. 441,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,280. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

